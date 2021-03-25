WKYT interviews outspoken lawmaker from Kentucky, Sen. Rand Paul

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is one of the most outspoken lawmakers in the country.

WKYT’s Bill Bryant caught up with him Thursday morning for this Sunday’s edition of Kentucky Newsmakers to get the senator’s thoughts on everything from mask mandates and pandemic relief to gun control.

Senator Paul is standing by, what some would consider controversial views, on pandemic guidelines and restrictions. He recently made headlines for a heated exchange with Dr. Anthony Fauci over face masks.

So far, six states have lifted their mask mandates, Kentucky isn’t one of them.

Senator Paul says, in a free society, people should decide for themselves whether or not they want to wear a mask based on their risk of complications from the virus.

Senator Paul is in favor of states loosening guidelines, and re-opening their economies sooner rather than later. He voted against the CARES Act, which includes billions of dollars in federal aid for Kentucky, citing its $2 trillion price tag.

“I think it’s one of those things that looks good on the front end, who’s going to turn down a thousand dollars, but we have to think about the unintended or long-term consequences of what this could do to the country,” Sen. Paul said.

To see our full conversation with Senator Paul, which also includes discussions on gun control and immigration, be sure to watch this week’s edition of Kentucky Newsmakers.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.