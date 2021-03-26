Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Windy Day

Friday Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

After a wild weather night, we are finally clearing out in the sky, but it is still pretty windy. A gust of 48 MPH was reported at the airport in Lexington.

Gusty winds are still expected throughout the rest of the morning as a potent low moves off to the northeast. Temps will be in the 50′s and round out the day in the low 60′s with clouds and sun early clearing out to more sunshine. This weekend will start off with warm around 70 and partly cloudy skies. Another chance for showers and storms late Saturday night. This could bring us the potential for some severe weather yet again with heavy rain and gusty winds. The cold front will linger and move out early Sunday morning before drying out later in the day.

Temperatures to start off next week will be mild in the low to mid 60′s with a mix of sun and clouds before our next system rolls in on Wednesday. This brings another round of spring showers and storms and on the backside some seasonably cooler temperatures. Frost could even be possible early Thursday.

Take care and enjoy your weekend.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Carroll mugshot
Police arrest ‘potentially armed and dangerous’ man at UK Hospital
Two minors were shot, one killed, in a fatal shooting overnight in Panama City Beach.
Possible motive revealed in Panama City shooting of two Louisville teens
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Increases
Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration released the records of LaShana M. Harris to news outlets...
Kentucky juvenile justice commissioner fired following investigation
Strong winds and heavy rain
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorms possible

Latest News

severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Threat Increases
Severe weather is a major concern for later today
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong winds and heavy rain
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe thunderstorms possible
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Likely Thursday