Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Windy Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

After a wild weather night, we are finally clearing out in the sky, but it is still pretty windy. A gust of 48 MPH was reported at the airport in Lexington.

Gusty winds are still expected throughout the rest of the morning as a potent low moves off to the northeast. Temps will be in the 50′s and round out the day in the low 60′s with clouds and sun early clearing out to more sunshine. This weekend will start off with warm around 70 and partly cloudy skies. Another chance for showers and storms late Saturday night. This could bring us the potential for some severe weather yet again with heavy rain and gusty winds. The cold front will linger and move out early Sunday morning before drying out later in the day.

Temperatures to start off next week will be mild in the low to mid 60′s with a mix of sun and clouds before our next system rolls in on Wednesday. This brings another round of spring showers and storms and on the backside some seasonably cooler temperatures. Frost could even be possible early Thursday.

Take care and enjoy your weekend.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.