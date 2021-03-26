Breathitt County Extension Office deliver buckets of supplies to flood victims

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - For the last three and a half weeks, the Breathitt County Extension Office has helped aid in flood relief throughout the county.

Thursday, several agents delivered buckets full of cleaning supplies to more than 70 families.

The buckets included bleach, all-purpose cleaner, paper towels, sponges, scrapers and more.

“Lots of people indicated to us that these supplies were much needed especially in the homes and areas where they have been able to kind of take out items in their homes and now they’re beginning the cleaning process and restoration process after the flood,” said Kayla Watts, a family and consumer sciences extension agent.

The items were collected from the regional distribution site in Wolfe County as well as from local donors and sponsors.

Watts says the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service College of Agriculture Food and Environment has put in effect a state-wide initiative for flood relief.

“We have been asked as agents in our local county offices to step up and help meet those needs. That’s what we do regularly so in this case our community need right now is flood relief,” said Watts.

The extension office has also hosted drive-thru events giving out food, more cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items and supplies for farmers.

Watts says they are reaching about 100 households per week.

They have also been in contact with county emergency management and officials to find out where the need is greatest.

