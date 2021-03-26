Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Severe Threat This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One severe weather maker is quickly moving away from us, but another is on the way for the weekend. This looks to arrive Saturday night and is part of a series of strong cold fronts moving through the region.

Winds are still gusty out there to start the day as cooler air surges in behind our departing storm. Clouds will be stubborn for some areas, but should decrease into the afternoon with temps in the 60s.

Saturday is a very windy and warm day as highs hit the 70s ahead of our next system. A few showers and storms may flare up during the day, but the main action arrives Saturday night as a strong cold front drops in from the northwest. This looks to bring rounds of strong to severe storms back into the Commonwealth.

Temps rebound into early next week ahead of another big time cold front set to arrive later in the week. This one has much colder air behind it.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.