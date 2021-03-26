Advertisement

Corbin’s Treyveon Longmire commits to play at Kentucky

Considered a four-star athlete in Class of 2022
(WYMT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Corbin running back Treyveon Longmire picked Kentucky on Friday. Longmire is considered a four-star prospect.

Longmire (6-foot-2, 170 lbs.) said the Wildcats could play him at receiver or defensive back.

Longmire picked Kentucky over Louisville, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and others. He picked up his first Power Five offer from Kentucky during his freshman season in 2019.

Longmire is the first in-state prospect to join UK’s 2022 recruiting class.

