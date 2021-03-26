Corbin’s Treyveon Longmire commits to play at Kentucky

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Corbin running back Treyveon Longmire picked Kentucky on Friday. Longmire is considered a four-star prospect.

Longmire (6-foot-2, 170 lbs.) said the Wildcats could play him at receiver or defensive back.

Longmire picked Kentucky over Louisville, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and others. He picked up his first Power Five offer from Kentucky during his freshman season in 2019.

Longmire is the first in-state prospect to join UK’s 2022 recruiting class.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.