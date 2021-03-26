Deputies searching for person who shot, killed horse in Martin County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies are looking for someone who shot a horse in Martin County.

The sheriff found the horse earlier Thursday, off New Route 3, on Mayo 5 Strip Job.

Warning: The picture of the horse is disturbing, but you can read the sheriff’s full Facebook post here.

There’s a $2,000 reward for information in this case.

If you know anything you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-298-2828, or state police at 606-433-7711.

