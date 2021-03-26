Girls’ and boys’ 11th region championships on WKYT.com & CW

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A trip to the KHSAA Sweet 16 is on the line Saturday afternoon in girls’ and boys’ basketball.

The 11th region girls’ championship game features Lafayette and Franklin County starting at 2:30 p.m.

The Lady Generals are back in the region final for the first time since 2017. Led by junior forward/center Anaya Brown who is averaging 17.9 ppg and 13 rebounds. Head coach Allison Denton will need a big performance from Lauren Walton who 24 points in the quarterfinal win over Scott County.

Franklin County will be the heavy favorite. The Lady Flyers go in search of the 5th regional championship in the last seven years. Miss Basketball candidate and future Tennessee Lady Vol Brooklynn Miles has her thumb on the pulse of her team yet again. Miles is averaging 16 points and eight assists. Junior forward Patience Laster could pose a big problem for Lafayette in the post especially with her strength and size.

The boys’ 11th region title fight (to be played at 5:30 p.m.) sees the newcomer, Douglass, facing off with the old-timer in Madison Central.

The Broncos have only been around since 2017 are making its first appearance while the Indians will be in the championship round for the 12th time. Douglass is led by EKU commit DaShawn Jackson who is scoring at a 22-point clip while teammate Tyson Barrett has come on down the stretch.

After eliminating Lexington Catholic 101-97 in the region quarterfinals, Madison Central used a huge third quarter to beat Franklin County 67-51.

The Indians hit 15 three-pointers to beat Catholic, then used its skill to get to the rim against the Flyers. Kole Browne, Will Harden, and Jaylen Davis have lately been a tough trio to stop.

You can watch both games here on WKYT.com and The CW.

