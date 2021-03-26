Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 646 new COVID-19 cases; death total passes 6K

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 646 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 424,055 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.8 percent positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 159 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 27 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday and 11 new audit deaths. The state death total is now 6,008.

As of Friday, 383 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 88 are in the ICU, and 46 are on ventilators. At least 49,414 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“More than one in three Kentucky adults have been vaccinated so far, which is a huge milestone,” said Gov. Beshear. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, see where you can sign up. If you’ve got a family member or friend who wants their shot of hope, help them get registered and call our vaccine hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), if you need help. Together, we can defeat COVID-19 this year, but we have to keep up our momentum.”

