Kentucky Newsmakers 3/28: Blue Grass Airport Exec. Dir. Eric Frankl; U.S. Senator Rand Paul

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Blue Grass Airport Exec. Dir. Eric Frankl and Kentucky’s U.S. Senator Rand Paul.

U.S. Senator Rand Paul has made headlines recently for pressing a relaxation of rules about masks. Paul has also pressed hard for business re-openings as there are promising indicators in the COVID-19 pandemic. He stood with all Republicans in Congress in voting against the COVID Relief Act that is sending billions of dollars to Kentucky. Kentucky is also dealing with the aftermath of winter’s wrath including ice storms and flooding that left historic damage behind.

Senator Paul indicates he’ll be seeking a third term in Washington next year. He joins us to talk about his stance on masks, the economy, the recent mass shootings and more.

The pandemic impacted airline travel hard. That was certainly noticed at the Blue Grass Airport that was described as a ghost town during a lot of 2020. But Americans are starting to fly again, over the last two weeks, daily passengers have topped two million.

Airlines are starting to look ahead and make announcements about better times to come. Allegiant is adding a direct flight from Lexington to Houston in June, and even during the toughest times, American Airlines bet on Lexington and added a quick direct flight to Miami. How did the airport use its downtime? What will it take to get things back to normal, and how important will it be to get a Real ID if you plan air travel later this year? Executive Director at Blue Grass Airport Eric Frankl joins us to answer these question.

