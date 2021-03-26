Kentucky opening vaccinations to everyone 40 and older on Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Starting Monday, March 29, Kentucky is opening vaccine eligibility to anyone 40 and older.

It’s part of the state’s effort to have the shot available to anyone who wants one.

That includes the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. The LFCHD decided to lower the age limit on Monday in order to fill more than 500 appointments that were still available.

Spokesperson Kevin Hall says the department receives about 800 vaccines a week but noted that other sites, like Kentucky Horse Park and Kroger Field, administer thousands of shots each day.

City officials are working to gather data on how many people have been vaccinated in Lexington as well the city’s vaccination rate compared to other areas. The city has hosted various vaccine clinics.

Local church leaders have also tried to encourage minority communities to get vaccinated. Last week, Governor Andy Beshear slated April 12 as the day that anyone 16 or older will have access to a vaccine.

“We’re trying to thread this needle just right, and to make sure that we don’t open to everybody too quickly, and thus frustrate folks, but also continue the demand,” Gov. Beshear.

With vaccine supply ramping up health officials are encouraging people to go ahead and sign up. They say it’s important that no vaccine goes to waste.

