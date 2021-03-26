Advertisement

Man accused of causing fatal crash in July now facing murder charge

Cornell Thomas ll
Cornell Thomas ll(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of causing a fatal crash in July is now facing a new charge.

Lexington police say Cornell Thomas ll has been indicted on a murder charge. He was previously charged with leaving the scene of a crash and failing to render aid.

The crash happened on July 3 on Leestown Road in front of the Kroger.

Police say Thomas ran a red light and t-boned a car. That car caught on fire, and 50-year-old Tammy Botkin died.

