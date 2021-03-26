Man arrested in connection with chaos outside UK Hospital set to appear in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who triggered hours of chaos outside UK Hospital is expected in court Friday.

Police arrested Bryan Carroll Thursday.

(Story continues below mug shot)

Bryan Carroll mugshot (Fayette Co. Detention Center)

We received a copy of the arrest citation for Carroll with new details about the man that’s facing 14 charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and four counts of use of a weapon of mass destruction.

We know that Carroll was wanted in Versailles and it was the Versailles Police that tipped off UK Police that Carroll intended to visit a family member at UK Hospital.

According to the arrest citation, when Carroll left the emergency department three members of law enforcement approached him and arrested him as he tried to get back inside his car.

We’re told he was wearing body armor at the time.

Arrest records show that officers removed two handguns that Carroll had on him and noted that three more handguns and two long guns, along with a large amount of ammo, were inside the car.

Police also located four homemade bombs inside Carroll’s car, prompting them to call for the Lexington Police Bomb Detection Unit. ATF and the FBI also arrived and helped in the investigation.

The FBI and police sent out a notification that bomb techs would be back at Carroll’s home on Aberdeen Road on Friday to “mitigate possible public safety concerns.” They said people might hear want sounds like fireworks.

Carroll is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, which police say they also found on him, resisting arrest and fleeing from police. Carroll is currently inside the Fayette County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

He is expected to see a judge later on Friday afternoon.

