Man dead after car slams into overpass pylon on I-75

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Scott County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened Thursday morning around 9 in the area of I-75N at the Frogtown overpass.

According to the sheriff’s office, Andre Ribeirinha-Braga, of Melrose, Mass., was heading north on the interstate when he lost control of his car, went off the left shoulder of the road and crashed into a bridge pylon.

We’re told Braga was not wearing a seatbelt and he was thrown from the car.

Braga was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The sheriff’s office says speed in likely a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

