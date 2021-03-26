Advertisement

Man dead after car slams into overpass pylon on I-75

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Scott County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened Thursday morning around 9 in the area of I-75N at the Frogtown overpass.

According to the sheriff’s office, Andre Ribeirinha-Braga, of Melrose, Mass., was heading north on the interstate when he lost control of his car, went off the left shoulder of the road and crashed into a bridge pylon.

We’re told Braga was not wearing a seatbelt and he was thrown from the car.

Braga was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The sheriff’s office says speed in likely a factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

