VACCINE TEAM Q&A | Finding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; will there be a 3rd booster shot?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

How can I get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Governor Beshear talked about the high demand for the one-dose vaccine during his briefing Thursday. Because J&J is the most recently approved vaccine, the governor said it is still not widely available across the state as Pfizer and Moderna.

Those are the two you will likely find at the regional vaccine sites.

From our observations, you are most likely to find Johnson & Johnson at smaller independent pharmacies.

The website vaccinefinder.org tracks pharmacies that have the vaccine, including which doses they offer.

It’s also important to note, medical experts say it’s better to get whatever vaccine you can get right now instead of waiting for particular brand.

Will I have to get a third booster shot?

According to the CDC, we still don’t know how long protection lasts for those who are vaccinated.

For now, both Pfizer and Moderna require two doses to get the most protection. However, both companies are studying whether a third dose is needed.

In interviews, the head of Pfizer says a third shot will raise the antibody response 10- to 20- fold.

Moderna is studying a third dose designed to target specific variants.

