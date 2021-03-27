Advertisement

46 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday, March 26.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 33,382. The city’s death toll is 281.

The health department said the city’s 7-day rolling average is 39 cases. The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County with 10.5 cases per 100,000 population.

[Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases]

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 424,055 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 6,008 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

