Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking the latest severe weather threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day as we track another round of strong to severe storms to move through during the overnight hours and into Sunday morning, with more changes on the way later next week.

Tonight-Sunday AM: While most regions will stay dry through the evening hours, our next round of storms will arrive later tonight from the southwest and moving to the east. These storms will continue to increase to become more widespread overnight and last into the early morning hours on Sunday. While many areas will experience heavy rainfall with gusty winds, a few scattered storms could even go severe. The main threats we’re tracking are strong/damaging winds and hail, but we can never rule out an isolated quick spinup. By Sunday, the severe threat will be moving off to our east as storms also clear out.

Sunday Afternoon/PM: Once storms clear out, we’ll have much better conditions returning for the afternoon and evening. Skies will stay a mix of clouds, but a few peeks of sunshine could come out as well. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Gusty winds will remain throughout the day, which will hopefully help dry things up a bit better after the storms.

Next Week: We’ll keep our drier pattern continuing through Monday and Tuesday next week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the 60s on Monday, and then could be near 70 by Tuesday. However, significant changes come in by Wednesday and into the second half of the workweek. A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, along with a powerful cooldown. We could go from the 60s on Wednesday to having 40s as highs on Thursday and overnight lows below freezing. Some models suggest maybe a little bit of snowflake action on the backside of the front. I’m not ruling it out, but we still have a little ways to go, so things could still change.

