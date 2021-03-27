Ally Blake’s Forecast | PM Severe Threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

It is a First Alert Weather Day, and we can expect some of the impacts later today and into tomorrow morning.

Good morning!. Today will start off nice in the 50′s. A mix of sunshine and some clouds, but that will quickly change. Temperatures will get into the mid 70′s across the Commonwealth by the end of the day. Heavy rain and strong winds will be some of the main impacts as a cold front gets dragged across Kentucky. I also can’t rule out some hail and even an isolated spin-up. Tomorrow morning looks the most promising for severe impacts. Please have a plan in place because it could come as some are sleeping. Temperatures will be in the 60′s tomorrow.

Things will quiet down Monday and Tuesday with milder temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday is when another system comes back into play. We could see some showers and storms with it. The backside though will feature a cold front, this front could even give us the chance to see some mixed precip heading into the start of April. I love snow, but c’mon mother nature it’s April. Thursday morning temps will be below freezing and frost is possible. It looks like we will see it all weather-wise this week, so just hold on tight.

Have a great day and be safe!

