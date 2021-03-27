Advertisement

Clark County, Campbell County to meet in 10th Region title game

By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Clark County and Campbell County won Friday night’s 10th Region semifinals to set up a showdown for a trip to the Boys’ Sweet 16.

The Cardinals beat Mason County 64-58 and the Camels beat Montgomery County 71-67 Friday at The Fieldhouse in Maysville.

The 10th Region title game is set for 7:00 Saturday night.

