Clark County, Campbell County to meet in 10th Region title game

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Clark County and Campbell County won Friday night’s 10th Region semifinals to set up a showdown for a trip to the Boys’ Sweet 16.

The Cardinals beat Mason County 64-58 and the Camels beat Montgomery County 71-67 Friday at The Fieldhouse in Maysville.

The 10th Region title game is set for 7:00 Saturday night.

