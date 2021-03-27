Advertisement

Community rallies to raise money for the mother goose

Appalachian Apparel Company is selling a t-shirt to help raise money for the restoration efforts.
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The roof of a nearly 80-year-old landmark in Hazard, the Mother Goose fell to the ground Wednesday.

Joey McKenney, Owner of the Appalachian Apparel Company, like many in the community decided it was time to take action and help with restoration efforts.

“Last week when they were trying to raise money they said they were having some problems with the roof and the structure and things like that and so I just kind of started thinking at that point what we could do to kind of help raise money,” said McKenney.

McKenney deciding to design a t-shirt to sell.

“We are going to be splitting the profit so anywhere from probably 6 to 8 dollars per shirt will be going to the family or to the fund,” said McKenney. “The meme with that newspaper headline I knew I kind of wanted to do the same thing and make it look like an old newspaper headline you know with the picture of the goose and the head off of it. "

As orders roll in, he is already seeing a response even from people outside of the community.

“As of last night we had already sold I think in 11 different states so it’s not just people here that are buying it it’s people you know all over the country,” said McKenney. “I mean people can say what they want to about the world and the state it’s in today but people really do want to help out and especially in our community.”

You can order the shirt online here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Carroll mugshot
Police arrest ‘potentially armed and dangerous’ man at UK Hospital
A capuchin monkey showed up outside a family's home in Owenton, Kentucky, Sunday. Kentucky...
Capuchin monkey found outside Kentucky home
Bryan Carroll mugshot
Man arrested in connection with chaos outside UK Hospital appears in court
Officer Stan Shaw had his last day of work as an officer on Friday before retiring after 50...
After 50 years on the job, East Tenn. law officer retires, dies after leaving work
File image
Man dead after car slams into overpass pylon on I-75

Latest News

10th region semis.
Clark County, Campbell County to meet in 10th Region title game
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
Why you should hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card
Security experts stress importance of having safety plans
WATCH|Security experts stress importance of having safety plans
Man accused of causing fatal crash in July now facing murder charge
WATCH|Man accused of causing fatal crash in July now facing murder charge
Lexington Theatre Company bringing city’s arts scene alive with virtual show
WATCH|Lexington Theatre Company bringing city’s arts scene alive with virtual show