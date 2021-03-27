Advertisement

Crash closes part of downtown Lexington road

North Broadway was closed after a crash brought down a light pole in the area.
North Broadway was closed after a crash brought down a light pole in the area.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of North Broadway in Lexington is closed due to a crash.

According to the Lexington Police Department, a vehicle went off the road and hit an electric pole around 11 p.m. Friday. The pole fell and brought wires down with it.

The road is closed between Morrison Avenue and Grenard Avenue. Police do not have an estimated time for the road to reopen.

Two people were in the car. Only one person was hurt, and their injuries are minor.

Police said alcohol was possibly a factor.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Carroll mugshot
Police arrest ‘potentially armed and dangerous’ man at UK Hospital
A capuchin monkey showed up outside a family's home in Owenton, Kentucky, Sunday. Kentucky...
Capuchin monkey found outside Kentucky home
Bryan Carroll mugshot
Man arrested in connection with chaos outside UK Hospital appears in court
Officer Stan Shaw had his last day of work as an officer on Friday before retiring after 50...
After 50 years on the job, East Tenn. law officer retires, dies after leaving work
File image
Man dead after car slams into overpass pylon on I-75

Latest News

10th region semis.
Clark County, Campbell County to meet in 10th Region title game
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
Why you should hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card
Security experts stress importance of having safety plans
WATCH|Security experts stress importance of having safety plans
Man accused of causing fatal crash in July now facing murder charge
WATCH|Man accused of causing fatal crash in July now facing murder charge