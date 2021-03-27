Crash closes part of downtown Lexington road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Part of North Broadway in Lexington is closed due to a crash.

According to the Lexington Police Department, a vehicle went off the road and hit an electric pole around 11 p.m. Friday. The pole fell and brought wires down with it.

The road is closed between Morrison Avenue and Grenard Avenue. Police do not have an estimated time for the road to reopen.

Two people were in the car. Only one person was hurt, and their injuries are minor.

Police said alcohol was possibly a factor.

