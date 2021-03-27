Gov. Beshear reports 637 new cases of COVID-19, 15 deaths Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 637 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 424,666 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate remains under three percent, at 2.80%.

Officials also reported 15 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 6,023.

At least 400 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 92 in the ICU and 46 on ventilators.

