Gov. Lee announces ‘plans to sign’ Evelyn Boswell’s Law

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee intends to sign a bill that will require parents to report their child missing within 24 hours of determining that the child is missing, according to the governor’s press secretary.

Evelyn Boswell’s Law unanimously passed in the Tennessee House Representatives on Thursday and passed unanimously in the state Senate on Monday.

It now awaits Gov. Lee’s signature before taking effect on July 1, 2021. Casey Black, Press Secretary for the Office of the Governor, told WVLT the governor “plans to sign this bill once it officially reaches his desk.”

The bill was presented in the House on Thursday by Representative John Crawford. The bill passed unanimously 91-0. After Crawford spoke, representatives said they needed no discussion before approving the measure.

The legislation was named after the toddler who was reported missing in February but hadn’t been seen since December. Authorities eventually found the child’s body on a family member’s property.

Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother, is facing multiple charges, including felony murder in the toddler’s death.

The bill applies to children 12 years or younger.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.