Advertisement

Kentucky football great, Howard Schnellenberger, dies

Was UK all-American, coach at Miami, Louisville
Howard Schnellenberger led the Miami Hurricanes to the first of their five national...
Howard Schnellenberger led the Miami Hurricanes to the first of their five national championships in 1983, and coached Louisville to a Fiesta Bowl win over Alabama to cap the 1990 season.(Source: AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Louisville native and former Kentucky all-American Howard Schnellenberger has died, his family announced on Saturday. Schnellenberger was 87.

Schnellenberger played tight end at UK from 1952-55, earning All-America honors his senior season. He would begin his coaching career at his Kentucky several years later.

Schnellenberger made a name for himself as the head coach at Miami. Before taking over in 1979, Miami had considered dropping football. He won the school’s first national championship in 1983.

He returned to his hometown to take over at Louisville in 1985, revitalizing a program that may have been in a worse shape than Miami. Schnellenberger led the Cardinals to a Fiesta Bowl win and was responsible for UofL’s current on-campus stadium.

Schnellenberger left Louisville to become the head coach at Oklahoma in 1995. He resigned after one season.

Schnellenberger retired from coaching in 2011, after leading Florida Atlantic to two bowl games.

He is survived by his wife, Beverlee, and sons Stuart and Tim.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A capuchin monkey showed up outside a family's home in Owenton, Kentucky, Sunday. Kentucky...
Capuchin monkey found outside Kentucky home
Bryan Carroll mugshot
Police arrest ‘potentially armed and dangerous’ man at UK Hospital
Bryan Carroll mugshot
Man arrested in connection with chaos outside UK Hospital appears in court
Officer Stan Shaw had his last day of work as an officer on Friday before retiring after 50...
After 50 years on the job, East Tenn. law officer retires, dies after leaving work
File image
Man dead after car slams into overpass pylon on I-75

Latest News

10th region semis.
Clark County, Campbell County to meet in 10th Region title game
Corbin’s Treyveon Longmire commits to play at Kentucky
Prep Spin CW Lexington
Girls’ and boys’ 11th region championships on WKYT.com & CW
UK won its fourth straight SEC regular-season championship
UK Volleyball celebrates SEC Title, has eyes on bigger prize