Kentucky football great, Howard Schnellenberger, dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Louisville native and former Kentucky all-American Howard Schnellenberger has died, his family announced on Saturday. Schnellenberger was 87.

Schnellenberger played tight end at UK from 1952-55, earning All-America honors his senior season. He would begin his coaching career at his Kentucky several years later.

Schnellenberger made a name for himself as the head coach at Miami. Before taking over in 1979, Miami had considered dropping football. He won the school’s first national championship in 1983.

He returned to his hometown to take over at Louisville in 1985, revitalizing a program that may have been in a worse shape than Miami. Schnellenberger led the Cardinals to a Fiesta Bowl win and was responsible for UofL’s current on-campus stadium.

Schnellenberger left Louisville to become the head coach at Oklahoma in 1995. He resigned after one season.

Schnellenberger retired from coaching in 2011, after leading Florida Atlantic to two bowl games.

He is survived by his wife, Beverlee, and sons Stuart and Tim.

