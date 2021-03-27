Lexington officials stress safety ahead of possible severe weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are preparing for the possibility of severe storms moving into Lexington Saturday evening.

John Bobel with Lexington Emergency Management said everyone needs to be on alert during a severe weather event.

“The public doesn’t always watch tv or listen to the radio,” Bobel said. “A lot of people tune out over the weekends, and then it’s this big surprise when all of a sudden there is this big windstorm, rainstorm.”

Bobel said it’s simple to stay up to date on weather conditions - check an app or tune into the news.

He said if you need to be on the roads, take extra caution and follow basic safety guidelines. If conditions get too bad, you can always pull off to the side of the road.

“We want to make sure that people understand that if they can avoid driving in heavy rain, do so,” Bobel said.

Bobel also said to be wary of backroads and remember that limbs can come down easily during Spring.

He said there is one thing to remember above everything else when traveling during severe weather.

“You want to get there. Being a little late is much, much better than not being there at all,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.