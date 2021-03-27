Advertisement

Lexington officials stress safety ahead of possible severe weather

Severe thunderstorms could roll into the area Saturday night.
Severe thunderstorms could roll into the area Saturday night.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are preparing for the possibility of severe storms moving into Lexington Saturday evening.

John Bobel with Lexington Emergency Management said everyone needs to be on alert during a severe weather event.

“The public doesn’t always watch tv or listen to the radio,” Bobel said. “A lot of people tune out over the weekends, and then it’s this big surprise when all of a sudden there is this big windstorm, rainstorm.”

Bobel said it’s simple to stay up to date on weather conditions - check an app or tune into the news.

He said if you need to be on the roads, take extra caution and follow basic safety guidelines. If conditions get too bad, you can always pull off to the side of the road.

“We want to make sure that people understand that if they can avoid driving in heavy rain, do so,” Bobel said.

Bobel also said to be wary of backroads and remember that limbs can come down easily during Spring.

He said there is one thing to remember above everything else when traveling during severe weather.

“You want to get there. Being a little late is much, much better than not being there at all,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A capuchin monkey showed up outside a family's home in Owenton, Kentucky, Sunday. Kentucky...
Capuchin monkey found outside Kentucky home
Bryan Carroll mugshot
Police arrest ‘potentially armed and dangerous’ man at UK Hospital
Bryan Carroll mugshot
Man arrested in connection with chaos outside UK Hospital appears in court
Officer Stan Shaw had his last day of work as an officer on Friday before retiring after 50...
After 50 years on the job, East Tenn. law officer retires, dies after leaving work
File image
Man dead after car slams into overpass pylon on I-75

Latest News

Speakers from different groups addressed the large crowd in Lexington.
Stop Asian Hate Rally held in Lexington
Howard Schnellenberger led the Miami Hurricanes to the first of their five national...
Kentucky football great, Howard Schnellenberger, dies
46 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
Three arrested in Breathitt County on drug charges
Police: Three arrested on drug charges, woman arrested for robbery and trafficking carfentanyl near school