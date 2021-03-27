Advertisement

Lexington Theatre Company bringing city’s arts scene alive with virtual show

By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday night, the Lexington Theatre Company will host an event full of performances from Tony-Award Winning artists-- and even a special appearance from Laura Bell Bundy.

It’s been a year without theater, Broadway shows, and live performances, but Lexington’s passion for the arts never went away.

After a year in quarantine, for many, it’s needed now more than ever.

“What we’re missing so much is that human connection, that shared human connection, so what we’re trying to do is recreate that, even if we can’t be live and in-person all together,” said Lyndy Franklin Smith, co-founder and artistic director with the Lexington Theatre Company.

Franklin Smith says the Lexington Theatre Company’s “Behind the Curtain” event will highlight fan favorite songs and performances the company has put on over the last five seasons. And it’s all live on Zoom.

“I’m not going to lie, there were tears in my eyes several times in the rehearsal. I know it’s going to be emotional tomorrow night because looking back is so important. It’s helping us to move forward,” she said.

Looking ahead to a future full of live performances, while keeping the magic of the theater alive for artists and the audience now.

“Our chat box is always flowing with comments and congratulations, the ‘oh I loved your performance so much.’ It’s very interactive,” Franklin Smith said.

Virtually raising the curtain, right in your living room.

You can buy tickets to the show up until the show starts at 7 p.m. Saturday night. You can also order a ‘Big Apple’ inspired dinner to pick up from Chef Ouita Michel’s Zim’s Cafe.

Part of the proceeds go to the Lexington Theatre Company.

