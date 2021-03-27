Advertisement

Martin County to ‘move forward’ after judge-executive and deputy resign

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Martin County is ready to welcome new leadership into its fiscal court.

Deputy Judge-Executive Steven Goble resigned from his position last week and Judge-Executive William “Billbo” Davis followed his lead Tuesday during a special-called meeting, both leaving office effective Friday.

“We’re making history here in Martin County as far as I know,” said Magistrate Victor Slone. “So, we’re not exactly sure of the process but we’re gonna learn and find out here shortly.”

The fiscal court hosted a special-called meeting Friday to appoint Magistrate Victor Slone as a temporary judge-executive while the court waits for Gov. Andy Beshear’s interim appointment to the seat. The position is expected to be on the ballot in November, during which time Slone plans to throw his hat into the ring for the title.

“We just look to help and restore hope to the people of this county,” said Slone. “They are resilient people.”

Until then, he said, he wants to take the reins and help the county “move forward” after months of hard-hitting weather and destruction.

“Anytime you have a disaster in any county or any place, that is a trying time,” said Slone. “I think that may have played a role in the judge’s resigning. Because it is such a trying time and a hard time for people.”

The magistrates said they are looking ahead into a mystery, but they believe it also holds a lot of opportunities.

“Hopefully, we can come out of this stronger than ever and work with whoever the governor appoints and make great things happen,” said Magistrate Jared Goforth.

Anyone interested in applying for the position of County Judge-Executive can do so here. The process goes through the office of Gov. Beshear, not the fiscal court.

