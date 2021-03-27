Advertisement

Police: Three arrested on drug charges, woman arrested for robbery and trafficking carfentanyl near school

Three arrested in Breathitt County on drug charges
Three arrested in Breathitt County on drug charges
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, around 8 p.m., deputies with the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a home in the City of Jackson.

While searching the home police said they found Heroin, carfentanyl, meth, $25 cash, 2 digital scales, and 25 zip lock baggies.

Police arrested Brenda Elaine McDaniel, John Kelly Donathan and Shane D. Mosley.

Brenda Elaine McDaniel was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance carfentanyl, trafficking in a controlled substance meth, drug paraphernalia buy or possess, trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school, robbery and violations of conditions of release.

John Kelly Donathan was arrested on possession of a controlled substance meth, and Shane D. Mosley was arrested on possession of a controlled substance heroin

All three were taken to the Three Forks Regional Jail.

