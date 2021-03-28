Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Better weather ahead of some big changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After flash flooding during the overnight hours caused issues across southern Kentucky, we are now heading into a drier pattern for the workweek’s start, but significant changes aren’t far behind.

Gusty winds will continue through this evening and tonight with gusts of 20-30+mph. Fortunately, these winds should begin to back off as we head into the overnight hours, but we’ll keep dry conditions continuing with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will remain chilly through tonight as we drop into the 40s and even into the 30s through the overnight hours.

By Monday morning, many areas will wake up with the mid to lower-30s to kick off the day. After a cold start, however, it will get much better by the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s with dry conditions around. Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day, and winds could still be breezy at times throughout the day as well.

We keep our dry pattern going through most of Tuesday with even milder air moving in as temperatures could reach the 70s. However, by Tuesday night and into Wednesday, our next system moves in with a powerful cold front. This cold front will bring more widespread showers and possible thunderstorms throughout Wednesday, and temperatures will be cooling down all day long. So, we’ll go from highs in the upper 60s/lower-70s on Tuesday to the 50s on Wednesday, and then only 40s on Thursday. Overnight lows will also fall below freezing most nights for the second half of the week. The silver lining is that temperatures will rebound by the end of the week, and we’ll keep the end of the week drier as well.

