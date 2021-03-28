Ally Blake’s Forecast | Early Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

We are still continuing our First Alert Weather Day, and the showers and storms should taper off by lunchtime.

Good morning! Some areas are seeing pretty heavy rain and some flash flooding. Southeastern KY has unfortunately been in the bullseye for the showers and storms and this area will be last to clear out. Gusty winds are also expected before we clear out later in the day. Today is interesting because as a cold front moves through, our temperatures will actually drop throughout the rest of the day. Fortunately, a lot of the hardest-hit areas from this system are not in our state.

The start of the workweek is chillier, with frost possible in some areas. We stay mostly dry Monday with seasonal temps. Tuesday will start off dry in the 70′s, but as our next system approaches the chance for showers and storms increases into Wednesday. This will drag a cold front with it. I wish this was an April fools joke, but we will start off below freezing and only get in the 40′s. Oh, and by the way, there is a chance to see a few flakes. Friday tries to rebound and clear back out. The upcoming weekend looks more promising with clear skies and normal 60-degree temps.

Stay dry and have a great day!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.