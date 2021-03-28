Boyle Co. takes 12th title

Advertisement

Boyle Co. won its first 12th Region title since 2015, defeating Lincoln Co., 54-48.
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle Co. won its first 12th Region title since 2015, knocking off tournament host Lincoln Co., 54-48.

The game was physical. Officials allowed players to play through contact.

Boyle Co. led 25-23 at the half.

Lincoln Co. fell behind 45-35 with nearly six minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Patriots were able to cut the deficit to five, 50-45, with :32 left.

Boyle Co. (21-4) will open the Boys’ Sweet 16 against Paintsville on Wednesday, April 1, at 5 p.m.

