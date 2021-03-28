Advertisement

Flooding shuts down Whitley County roads

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Roads in Whitley County were shut down due to heavy flooding Sunday, March 28.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the following roads were closed as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

  • KY 26 at mile points 1.8 to 2.3 and at mile point 13
  • KY 1804 at mile point 1.9
  • KY 2996, also known as Wolf Creek River Road, at mile point 3.0 to 3.7.

People can find more information on road closures on the KYTC website.

