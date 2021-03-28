Advertisement

Indiana to hire Mike Woodson as men’s head basketball coach

Woodson has spent 22 of the last 23 seasons coaching in the NBA.
Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Mike Woodson makes a point while facing the Denver Nuggets...
Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Mike Woodson makes a point while facing the Denver Nuggets in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP Images)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WKYT) - Indiana has announced that it is hiring Mike Woodson as its new head men’s basketball coach.

Woodson played for the Hoosiers and finished his career as Indiana’s second 2,000-point scorer.

Woodson has spent 22 of the last 23 seasons coaching in the NBA, including stints as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks. He has never coached at the college level, but played for Bob Knight.

