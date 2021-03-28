Indiana to hire Mike Woodson as men’s head basketball coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WKYT) - Indiana has announced that it is hiring Mike Woodson as its new head men’s basketball coach.

Woodson played for the Hoosiers and finished his career as Indiana’s second 2,000-point scorer.

Woodson has spent 22 of the last 23 seasons coaching in the NBA, including stints as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks. He has never coached at the college level, but played for Bob Knight.

