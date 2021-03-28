Advertisement

Kentucky Blood Center holding Big Blue Spring Sprint blood drive

Week long blood drive on UK campus(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - — A blood drive is scheduled on the University of Kentucky campus next week to help alleviate a serious blood shortage in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC), is the sole provider of blood products to UK Healthcare and more than 70 other Kentucky hospitals, has seen a significant increase in blood usage at area hospitals.

Coupled with fewer mobile blood drives than normal due to the pandemic and decreased high school and college blood drive events, the nonprofit is urging local citizens to donate blood as soon as they can.

The Blood Center strives to maintain a three- to four-day supply of blood to meet hospital needs. Currently, the blood center has less than a half-day supply.

KBC is hosting its annual spring blood drive, Big Blue Spring Sprint 2021, on UK’s campus March 29-April 2.

Information, including drive locations and times, is available on the KBC website.

Donors receive a “Something’s Gotta Give” T-shirt and $5 Starbucks gift card.

For COVID-19 safety reasons, appointments are encouraged, and masks are required.

