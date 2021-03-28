KSP investigates death of 21-year-old Murray State University student

NEW CONCORD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police investigators have identified the body discovered early Friday morning in southern Calloway County on Fox Road near McCuiston Drive.

The body was identified as 21-year-old Sarah Townsend, a student at Murray State University.

Townsend is originally from Farmville, Virginia.

On March 26, an autopsy was conducted at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.

Preliminary autopsy reports determine Townsend died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators began interviewing friends and relatives to determine her last known whereabouts.

KSP discovered that Townsend’s vehicle, a Toyota Camry, had been observed by traffic cameras in central Georgia.

Further investigation led to the development of a suspect who also had ties to the same area in Georgia.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 27, KSP detectives determined that the Toyota Camry had made its way back to Kentucky.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., detective’s located 22-year-old, Julius Sotomayor near his home in Dexter, Kentucky.

Detectives also located Townsend’s stolen Toyota Camry nearby.

Evidence and statements obtained throughout the investigation provided investigators with sufficient probable cause to arrest Sotomayor.

He was charged with murder, theft by unlawful taking (auto) and tampering with physical evidence.

He is being held in the Calloway County Jail.

The Kentucky State Police were assisted by numerous agencies including the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Murray State University Police, and officials with Murray State University.

The investigation is ongoing.

