Morton’s buzzer-beater sends Clark County to Boys’ Sweet 16

The Cardinals advance to the Boys’ Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena for the second straight season.
Clark Co. wins the 10th Region final(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 59-58, Clark County’s Jerone Morton hit a buzzer-beating layup and the Cardinals beat Campbell County 60-59 Saturday night at The Fieldhouse in Maysville to win the 10th Region championship.

With the win, the Cardinals advance to the Boys’ Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena for the second straight season.

Clark County will face Oldham County in the opening round of the Sweet 16. They beat North Oldham Saturday night.

