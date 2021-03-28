Morton’s buzzer-beater sends Clark County to Boys’ Sweet 16
The Cardinals advance to the Boys’ Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena for the second straight season.
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 59-58, Clark County’s Jerone Morton hit a buzzer-beating layup and the Cardinals beat Campbell County 60-59 Saturday night at The Fieldhouse in Maysville to win the 10th Region championship.
With the win, the Cardinals advance to the Boys’ Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena for the second straight season.
Clark County will face Oldham County in the opening round of the Sweet 16. They beat North Oldham Saturday night.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.