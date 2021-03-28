Morton’s buzzer-beater sends Clark County to Boys’ Sweet 16

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Down 59-58, Clark County’s Jerone Morton hit a buzzer-beating layup and the Cardinals beat Campbell County 60-59 Saturday night at The Fieldhouse in Maysville to win the 10th Region championship.

WOW. @MortonJerone WINS IT AT THE BUZZER and @WinCity_BBall tops Campbell County 60-59 to advance to Rupp Arena for the 2nd straight season. #SCTop10



Video: @PrepSpin pic.twitter.com/2iSlr90VSa — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) March 28, 2021

With the win, the Cardinals advance to the Boys’ Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena for the second straight season.

Clark County will face Oldham County in the opening round of the Sweet 16. They beat North Oldham Saturday night.

Oldham County is going to Rupp Arena. Colonels take this one winning 62-56@WLKY pic.twitter.com/oCWZABdSWb — Dyuce Woodson (@DyuceWLKY) March 28, 2021

