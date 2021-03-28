No. 7 Kentucky tops No. 3 Alabama 4-2 to even series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 7 Kentucky opened up a 4-0 lead and held off No. 3 Alabama 4-2 Sunday afternoon to even the three-game series.

The finale is set for Monday night at 7:00 on the SEC Network.

Mallory Peyton reached on a fielding error in the bottom of the first inning to give UK a 1-0 lead. Peyton then provided a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third to extend UK’s lead to 2-0.

In the fourth, the Wildcats scored a pair of runs to open up a 4-0 lead.

Alabama answered back with runs in the fifth and seventh, but couldn’t get any closer.

