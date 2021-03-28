Advertisement

Sunday morning flooding knocks power out in the mountains

The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some places in the mountains have received several inches of rainfall since Saturday morning, leading to power outages in some areas.

Here are the latest outages as of 11:00 a.m. Sunday:

Kentucky Power:

Clay - 82

Floyd - 7

Knott - 454

Leslie - 726

Letcher - 342

Martin - 7

Perry - 295

Pike - 75

Total: 1,989

Big Sandy RECC:

Johnson - 41

Jackson Energy:

Clay - 36

Kentucky Utilities/Old Dominion Power:

Bell - 431

McCreary - 43

Lee, VA - 114

Total: 588

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Knox - 424

As of 11:00 a.m. Sunday, around 3,078 customers in the mountains are without power.

Check out the links below for the latest outage reports:

Kentucky Power

Big Sandy RECC

Licking Valley RECC

Jackson Energy

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

