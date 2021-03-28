Sunday morning flooding knocks power out in the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some places in the mountains have received several inches of rainfall since Saturday morning, leading to power outages in some areas.

Here are the latest outages as of 11:00 a.m. Sunday:

Kentucky Power:

Clay - 82

Floyd - 7

Knott - 454

Leslie - 726

Letcher - 342

Martin - 7

Perry - 295

Pike - 75

Total: 1,989

Big Sandy RECC:

Johnson - 41

Jackson Energy:

Clay - 36

Kentucky Utilities/Old Dominion Power:

Bell - 431

McCreary - 43

Lee, VA - 114

Total: 588

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Knox - 424

As of 11:00 a.m. Sunday, around 3,078 customers in the mountains are without power.

