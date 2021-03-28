Sunday morning flooding knocks power out in the mountains
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some places in the mountains have received several inches of rainfall since Saturday morning, leading to power outages in some areas.
Here are the latest outages as of 11:00 a.m. Sunday:
Kentucky Power:
Clay - 82
Floyd - 7
Knott - 454
Leslie - 726
Letcher - 342
Martin - 7
Perry - 295
Pike - 75
Total: 1,989
Big Sandy RECC:
Johnson - 41
Jackson Energy:
Clay - 36
Kentucky Utilities/Old Dominion Power:
Bell - 431
McCreary - 43
Lee, VA - 114
Total: 588
Cumberland Valley RECC:
Knox - 424
As of 11:00 a.m. Sunday, around 3,078 customers in the mountains are without power.

