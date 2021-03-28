Advertisement

Wild Health offers COVID-19 testing during vaccination clinic

Georgetown College students lined up to get vaccinated and tested.
Georgetown College students lined up to get vaccinated and tested.(Olivia Russell)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As COVID-19 vaccination efforts ramp up, experts warn that testing shouldn’t slow down.

Dr. Luke Murray with Wild Health believes everyone should get tested the same day they get the vaccine. That’s why Wild Health is offering both at pop-up clinics.

“So if they feel poorly the next day, then they know that ‘hey I got tested. I know it’s not from COVID. It’s from the vaccine so I am safe, I don’t have to quarantine. I can go visit my grandmother,” he explained.

Wild Health is hosting clinics at eleven college campuses this week, including Georgetown College.

Dr. Murray said the goal is to vaccinate students and staff before they leave for summer break. “We’re hoping that this particular population gets their vaccinations done before it gets much, much more difficult to track them all down.”

He said the natural layout of colleges with dorms and close living can spread the virus quicker, and he wants to eliminate that threat.

At Georgetown they’ve made campus-wide changes, like restricting visitors in dorms.

Christina Burgess rolled up her sleeve, hoping her efforts will lead to a normal college experience next semester. “They’re hoping that enough people get vaccinated and stuff normal that we can go back to normal semesters,” she said.

Dr. Murray warned we’re not in the clear just yet because it takes time for the vaccine to be completely effective. “Be vigilant for a month and a half before you take that mask off and stop social distancing.”

Wild Health also offers testing in the waiting area at the UK Kroger Field vaccination clinic.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A capuchin monkey showed up outside a family's home in Owenton, Kentucky, Sunday. Kentucky...
Capuchin monkey found outside Kentucky home
North Broadway was closed after a crash brought down a light pole in the area.
Crash closes part of downtown Lexington road
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
Why you should hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card
Strong to severe storms are possible through the overnight with strong/damaging winds being the...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking the latest severe weather threat
The Martin County Fiscal Court now waits for a new interim judge-executive to be appointed by...
Martin County to ‘move forward’ after judge-executive and deputy resign

Latest News

The gators were taken to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade.
Illegal alligators seized in McCracken County
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Gov. Beshear announces 361 new COVID-19 cases; 11 weeks of declining cases
"I mean I know that you know we have our first female president within girl scouts now so we...
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road extend 2021 cookie selling season through April 11th
Officials blocked off Downtown Hazard on Sunday as floodwater continued to rise along the North...
Police: Downtown Hazard to close as floodwaters continue to rise