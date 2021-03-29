Advertisement

22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday, March 27.

No new deaths were reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 33,404. The city’s death toll is 281.

The health department said the city’s 7-day rolling average is 38 cases. The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County with 11.9 cases per 100,000 population.

[Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases]

Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Statewide, there have been 425,024 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 6,031 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Gov. Beshear announces 361 new COVID-19 cases; 11 weeks of declining cases
The gators were taken to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade.
Illegal alligators seized in McCracken County
This photo shows cars stranded in a Walmart parking lot on Nolensville Pike in Nashville,...
Record rains cause flash flooding in Tennessee; 4 dead
A capuchin monkey showed up outside a family's home in Owenton, Kentucky, Sunday. Kentucky...
Capuchin monkey found outside Kentucky home
The high winds are expected to continue throughout Tuesday.
Power being restored across the mountains following weekend flooding

Latest News

The Fayette County Health Department has hundreds of vaccine doses available every week.
LFCHD trying to fill hundreds of open appointments for Wednesday vaccination clinic
Showers & storms will roll in later this week.
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers & storms arrive later this week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | In the final days of the month “March” weather shows up
Even though the kids can't look for the eggs and hug the Easter bunny like they usually have...
Buffalo Trace Distillery, Frankfort Parks and Recreation hold drive-through Easter event