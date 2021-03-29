22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday, March 27.
No new deaths were reported.
The new cases raised the city’s total to 33,404. The city’s death toll is 281.
The health department said the city’s 7-day rolling average is 38 cases. The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County with 11.9 cases per 100,000 population.
[Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases]
Health officials are still suggesting that everyone gets tested for COVID-19, especially if they’ve been around people who contracted it or are experiencing any symptoms.
The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:
- 451 cases, Dec. 9
- 409 cases, Dec. 2
- 362 cases, Nov. 22
- 334 cases, Nov. 28
- 330 cases, Jan. 6
- 323 cases, Jan. 7
- 306 cases, Nov. 25
- 297 cases, Dec. 3
- 296 cases, Dec. 1
- 288 cases, Dec. 29
Statewide, there have been 425,024 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 6,031 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
