Anderson Co. & Lake Cumberland health departments continue vaccine rollout

KENTUCKY. (WKYT) - Kentucky opened vaccine eligibility to anyone 40 or older Monday.

It’s part of the state’s effort to have the shot available to anyone who wants one. Health departments throughout the Commonwealth are working tirelessly to bring these doses to the people in their area.

As vaccine rollouts continue statewide, Anderson County is focused on giving out 600 2nd doses of the Moderna in a two-week time span.

“Right now, employees of the health department are wearing three, four, five different hats during the day trying to get all their jobs done,” says Anderson County Health Department public health director Timothy Wright.

Wright says like many counties in the area, the health department had to pause appointments due to recent weather. Plus, Wright says Anderson County doesn’t have a hospital to help with the rollout. He says many in the county want the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it’s only one dose, which will be a help to the 7 full-time employees at the department.

The work’s been worth it according to Wright, with 13.1% of the population vaccinated and 40% of people over 65.

“Hopefully we can put this virus to rest for good,” Wright says.

“The rollout’s been really good,” says Lake Cumberland District Health Department environmental health director Stuart Spillman.

Spillman says any Kentuckian 18 or older can make an appointment in the Lake Cumberland area. He says last week, they gave out over 12,000 doses.

Spillman says their focusing on a significant number of second doses. This follows the large number of first doses given while playing catch up after the ice storm brought the process to a halt.

Spillman says the vaccine is plentiful around the state.

“Go get it, whichever one you can get,” Spillman says.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit our Vaccine Team here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.