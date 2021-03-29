Buffalo Trace Distillery, Frankfort Parks and Recreation hold drive-through Easter event

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - For the past 21 years, the Buffalo Trace Distillery and Frankfort Parks and Recreation had hosted their annual egg hunt. 3,000 people normally attended, but it’s a different type of situation this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, they instead hosted a drive-through event, complete with eggs and even a visit from the Easter bunny.

“Here at Buffalo Trace Distillery our motto is honor, tradition, and embrace change. And I think this is the perfect example of embracing change,” said Rebecca Hobbs, Distillery Events Associate at Buffalo Trace. “Guests are really enjoying it. We have live music, festive balloons, there are great volunteers from our community.”

Volunteers from parks and recreation, Franklin County High School, Western Hills High School’s Dance Team, and law enforcement all were on hand at Sunday’s event. Two of the volunteers, Gracie and Melissa Eaton, have been coming to the event for years.

“In our house, it’s something that we look forward to coming to. Like I said they always go above and beyond and put such a great event on,” said Melissa Eaton.

Even though the kids couldn’t look for the eggs and hug the Easter bunny like they usually have done, volunteers say they’re just happy to have helped out.

“It’s been big for me because this year I actually get to help out the kids to make those memories like I did when I was younger,” Grace Eaton explained.

Things may have looked a bit different, but families didn’t let it stop them from enjoying their Sunday.

