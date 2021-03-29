Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Big Change Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a calm start to the week, but things are about to take a turn for the ugly as we close out the month and begin April. As a matter of fact, the pattern looks a little more like winter than spring. #TeamSpring ain’t happy at this winter hiccup.

Today starts with temps around or just below the freezing mark. highs by the afternoon will range from the upper 50s to middle 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds won’t be as gusty as the weekend, but it’s still rather breezy.

Tuesday looks like the best day of the week with temps making a run at 70 with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will thicken by evening as we get ready for a powerhouse of a cold front to cross the state on Wednesday. Widespread rain will be noted along and just behind the front and we continue to see the possibility of a few flakes to end March and begin April.

High temps Thursday and Friday are likely deep into the 40s and that’s well below normal. Lows by Friday morning can drop to around 20.

By the time Easter weekend rolls around, temps rebound quickly and this should make for some really awesome weather.

