Fort Boonesborough State Park Campground to be closed for months due to flooding

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - This weekend’s rain only added to problems for some areas still trying to recover from flooding earlier this month.

The campground at Fort Boonesborough is expected to be closed until August. But that date could change, because they are still assessing the damage.

Contractors have scraped away a lot of the mud, but it’s still easy to see the damage that water caused.

“Pretty devastating impact across the park. Lots of mud, lots of debris carried downstream by the river. The campground is pretty well devastated. Electrical systems, the bath houses. It’s going to take a long time to even evaluate how bad the damage is,” Will Adams with the Kentucky Department of Parks said.

Adams said they knew the park was going underwater, because of flooding at other places along the Kentucky River.

“When we saw that Beattyville was really getting serious flooding we knew it was a matter of time before it hit Fort Boonesborough,” Adams said.

Because of the damage to the electrical system at the campground, they’re having to close it until at least August. That will give them an opportunity to upgrade, in case something like this happens again.

“Gone in with pedestals, electrical pedestals that have what’s called a removable core so when water is coming up those can be quickly disconnected and pulled in. Saves the sensitive electronics,” Adams said.

They’ll also be renovating several buildings that had as much as six feet of water in them. Adams says coming out of the pandemic, they expected a busy summer that will now be put on hold.

“It is our busiest campground to be sure. It’s a devastating blow,” Adams said.

Adams says last year from April to July they had as many as 11,000 campsites checked out, showing you just how big of a loss next few months will be for the park.

He says Pine Mountain State Parks’ golf course is almost completely underwater right now. Once that water recedes, they’ll begin a similar process to the one at Boonesborough.

