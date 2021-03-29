Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | In the final days of the month “March” weather shows up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ll go from the 60s & 70s to tracking some snowflakes this week.

This pattern has every sign of March that you’d expect. We’ll find dry weather, thunderstorms, and some snowflakes. It has quite the look to it. Another midweek cold front will plow through the region to bring warmth on one side. We’ll see mid-week temps up to around 70 or better before the numbers fall again.

As the front pulls away our temperatures will begin to fall and a chance to see some snowflakes fly on the other side. Hard to even begin to think of that again, but the chance is there.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

