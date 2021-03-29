Advertisement

Kentucky basketball adds grad-transfer Kellan Grady

Grady is a 6-football-5 guard who scored more than 2,000 points in four seasons at Davidson
Davidson guards Jordan Watkins (2) and Kellan Grady (31) celebrate after a play as St....
Davidson guards Jordan Watkins (2) and Kellan Grady (31) celebrate after a play as St. Bonaventure center Amadi Ikpeze reacts at right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Washington. Davidson won 82-70. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP Images)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky basketball program has added Kellan Grady, a graduate transfer from Davidson.

Grady is a 6-football-5 guard who scored more than 2,000 points in four seasons at Davidson. While playing for the Davidson Wildcats, Grady averaged 17 points per game in all four years. Grady is known as an elite shooter, and can be an experienced guard for the Kentucky backcourt.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they have a warrant for murder for 19-year-old Juanyah J. Clay.
Police identify suspect in Lexington murder
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Gov. Beshear announces 361 new COVID-19 cases; 11 weeks of declining cases
The gators were taken to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade.
Illegal alligators seized in McCracken County
This photo shows cars stranded in a Walmart parking lot on Nolensville Pike in Nashville,...
Record rains cause flash flooding in Tennessee; 4 dead
A capuchin monkey showed up outside a family's home in Owenton, Kentucky, Sunday. Kentucky...
Capuchin monkey found outside Kentucky home

Latest News

UK evens the series with Alabama.
No. 7 Kentucky tops No. 3 Alabama 4-2 to even series
Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Mike Woodson makes a point while facing the Denver Nuggets...
Indiana to hire Mike Woodson as men’s head basketball coach
Boyle Co. won its first 12th Region title since 2015, defeating Lincoln Co., 54-48.
Boyle Co. takes 12th title
Clark Co. wins the 10th Region final
Morton’s buzzer-beater sends Clark County to Boys’ Sweet 16