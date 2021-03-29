Kentucky basketball adds grad-transfer Kellan Grady

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky basketball program has added Kellan Grady, a graduate transfer from Davidson.

Grady is a 6-football-5 guard who scored more than 2,000 points in four seasons at Davidson. While playing for the Davidson Wildcats, Grady averaged 17 points per game in all four years. Grady is known as an elite shooter, and can be an experienced guard for the Kentucky backcourt.

