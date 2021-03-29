Ky. lawmakers working to override Beshear’s vetoes as clock winds down on session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve reached the final two days of this year’s regular legislative session of the General Assembly in Frankfort.

Lawmakers are expected to move to override vetoes Monday and Tuesday.

One veto they could try to override is House Bill 563. It would allow parents to choose a different school district and provide avenues to transfer to private schools in large counties.

Both sides of the controversial HB 563 are ere in Frankfort Monday, including teachers groups and pro-school choice groups. The bill narrowly passed the House and Senate and was then vetoed by Governor Beshear.

It sets up a tax credit that would pay for vouchers that could allow students in the largest Kentucky counties to attend private schools.

People for and against the controversial school choice bill are making their voices heard in Frankfort today. More at 12 and later @WKYT pic.twitter.com/CoOGMWt7Cp — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) March 29, 2021

Supporters say the main benefit is simply making it easier for kids to change school districts.

Opponents say that tax credit takes too much money out of the general fund where education dollars are scarce.

Kentucky lawmakers have two days to pass new bills or override vetoes. Two other bills that could pass either Monday or Tuesday are Senate Bill 4, which limits no-knock warrants, and a bill to expand in-person voting to three days before Election Day.

Per the state’s constitution, the legislature must adjourn by midnight Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.