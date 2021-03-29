LFCHD trying to fill hundreds of open appointments for Wednesday vaccination clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Vaccine distribution is taking another step forward with more people eligible to get the vaccine.

In Lexington, health department officials say that wide availability means that they have more time slots open for their vaccine clinic on Wednesday.

“We’ve seen throughout Lexington about a third of the people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. So, there is wide coverage available,” said health department spokesperson Kevin Hall.

But that doesn’t mean the vaccination effort can end.

“We still need to reach more people,” Hall said.

Hall says that they’re seeing more and more available slots for their Wednesday vaccination clinics out at Consolidated Baptist Church.

“Now, this is open to anyone who lives or works in Lexington who is 18 or older and it’s free,” Hall said.

Hall says the wide availability of the vaccine is contributing to more open slots, but that doesn’t need to be the case. There are still so many people who have had to wait their turn who can now sign up and he encourages everyone to do that.

There are so many people who have been waiting because they let other people, our grandparents, our parents, go first because they’re 70 and older, but now that it’s available to everyone it’s your time to get this,” Hall said. “There’s been great enthusiasm from the people coming through because they realize that in 15-20 minutes they can be back out in their car ready to leave, go back to work, home, wherever they need to go. It doesn’t take long. It’s very efficient once you sign up and get through.”

Hall says that the health department can provide wheelchairs for those who need them, and translators as needed as well. He says they want to be as accessible as possible so these time slots can fill up.

