Morehead mayor announces creation of ‘Gender Equality Task Force’

Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown made a special announcement Monday afternoon, detailing the...
Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown made a special announcement Monday afternoon, detailing the new Gender Equality Task Force she’s created.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead Mayor Laura White-Brown made a special announcement Monday afternoon, detailing the new Gender Equality Task Force she’s created.

She also told people about the horrible situation that inspired the change.

Opening up to a crowd of businesspeople and Morehead residents, Mayor White-Brown revealed she was recently sexually threatened. She says she faced vile, vulgar and degrading threats simply because she’s a woman.

Because of the threats, among other issues, she’s created a Gender Equality Task Force.

Mayor White-Brown says the announcement it’s the first step in solving a series of issues plaguing gender equality across Appalachia.

Led by a local attorney, and made up of representation from each state across Appalachia, the task force will focus on issues of gaps in pay between men and women, access to education, and creating policy to help women come forward after sexual assaults.

“Let me be very clear, making jokes, bullying, name-calling, harming someone based on gender is never acceptable,” Mayor White-Brown said. “I can also state, unequivocally, that it will not be tolerated in Morehead, Kentucky.”

The task force also encourages business owners to become Green Dot Certified, which teaches employees how to recognize sexual assault and violence prevention in the workplace.

