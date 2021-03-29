‘Now we close the doggie door at night,’ South Carolina woman finds coyote in her kitchen

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WVLT) -A South Carolina woman recently had a surprising guest in her kitchen.

“One of my dogs came through here, and he started barking and looking all over, like there was a mouse or something,” Sandie Ferguson said as she walked through her kitchen.

The kind of “dog” Ferguson got a surprise visit from last weekend was a coyote. She told WSPA he came through a doggie door and pinned himself in the corner of her breakfast room.

“When I first saw him, I thought ‘It’s a coyote. Then I thought, ‘No, it has to be a dog.’ But he didn’t move, he didn’t bark, he didn’t growl or whimper,” she said.

Ferguson said that’s when she called 911. She said the coyote stayed in the corner until police arrived.

“He didn’t move. I think he was so afraid, he stayed just like a statue for like an hour and ten minutes,” Ferguson said.

When police got there, she said they used dog toys and were able to get the coyote back out the same doggie door he came in.

“So, now, we close the doggie door at night, and I have to watch and turn all the lights on, because we have one little dog,” she said.

South Carolina wildlife experts say this is the first incident like this that they’ve ever seen in the region.

If you ever encounter a wild animal, do not approach it. Instead, get away as quickly as possible.

Ferguson says she is just glad no one was hurt.

