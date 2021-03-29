Advertisement

Police identify suspect in Lexington murder

Police say they have a warrant for murder for 19-year-old Juanyah J. Clay.
Police say they have a warrant for murder for 19-year-old Juanyah J. Clay.(Lexington Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police have identified the suspect in a murder.

Police say 26-year-old Bryan Greene, of Fayette County, was found dead in January at an apartment complex on Alumni Drive.

The Fayette County Coroner said the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are still under investigation. Officers were called to the area after reports of suspicious activity.

Since then, police say they have a warrant for murder for 19-year-old Juanyah J. Clay.

Anyone with information about Clay’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Gov. Beshear announces 361 new COVID-19 cases; 11 weeks of declining cases
The gators were taken to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade.
Illegal alligators seized in McCracken County
This photo shows cars stranded in a Walmart parking lot on Nolensville Pike in Nashville,...
Record rains cause flash flooding in Tennessee; 4 dead
A capuchin monkey showed up outside a family's home in Owenton, Kentucky, Sunday. Kentucky...
Capuchin monkey found outside Kentucky home
A family embraces each other in a hug at the Blue Grass Airport.
Air travel increasing in Lexington, officials worry it may not last

Latest News

Heavy weekend rain caused the Cumberland River to swell past its banks. From Saturday morning...
Southeastern Kentucky hit hard by flooding again after heavy weekend rain
The Supreme Court justices are meeting in private Friday to discuss adding new cases to their...
Supreme Court to hear bid for new defense of Kentucky abortion law
We’ve reached the final two days of this year’s regular legislative session of the General...
Ky. lawmakers working to override Beshear’s vetoes as clock winds down on session
The Fayette County Health Department has hundreds of vaccine doses available every week.
LFCHD trying to fill hundreds of open appointments for Wednesday vaccination clinic