Police identify suspect in Lexington murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police have identified the suspect in a murder.

Police say 26-year-old Bryan Greene, of Fayette County, was found dead in January at an apartment complex on Alumni Drive.

The Fayette County Coroner said the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are still under investigation. Officers were called to the area after reports of suspicious activity.

Since then, police say they have a warrant for murder for 19-year-old Juanyah J. Clay.

Anyone with information about Clay’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.